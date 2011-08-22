UPDATE 2-Demand Media approves share buyback program

* Share repurchase of up to $25 million

* Effective Aug. 19

* Shares up 6.7 pct to $7.67 (Adds share price)

NEW YORK, Aug 22 Demand Media Inc DMD.N said on Monday its board approved a $25 million share buyback program effective Aug. 19.

The company did not specify a time frame and it said it could discontinue the program without prior notice.

Demand Media is an online company that relies on freelance writers to provide articles and videos designed to appear at the top of Internet searches that in turn, generate ad revenue.

Shares of Demand Media were up 6.7 percent to $7.67 in noon trading on Monday. Over the past three months however, the stock has fallen almost 50 percent as investors have feared that changes Google Inc (GOOG.O) made to its search engine have affected Demand Media.

The Santa Monica, California-based company has about 83.9 million outstanding shares. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)