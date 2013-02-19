版本:
Demand Media ponders splitting company

Feb 19 Demand Media Inc said on Tuesday it plans to explore separating its businesses with one unit dedicated to media and the other dedicated to domain name services.

The two potential companies could be publicly traded.
