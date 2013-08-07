版本:
Demand Media revenue growth slows in second quarter

Aug 7 Demand Media, the online content company that operates brands such as eHow and Cracked, said on Wednesday its total year-on-year revenue growth slowed to 9 percent in the second quarter to $101.1 million, as growth slowed at its sites.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter rose to $8.8 million, or 10 cents per share from $7.8 million, or 9 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter was 17 percent.

