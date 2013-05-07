UPDATE 2-Demand Media revenue and profit beat estimates

By Jennifer Saba
May 7 Demand Media reported on Tuesday
better-than-expected first quarter revenue and profit on growth
at its media websites like eHow, Livestrong and Cracked.
Demand Media makes its money in two ways. In its media
business, freelance writers, photographers and videographers
provide articles and videos designed to appear at the top of
Internet search that in turn generate advertising. The other is
a registrar business that maintains top level generic web domain
names like ".actor" and ".social."
In February, Demand Media announced it was separating those
businesses and spinning out the registrar division.
"We are making steady progress, clearly there is a lot of
work ahead of us," Demand Media Chief Financial Officer Mel Tang
said in an interview on Tuesday in reference to the spin-off
scheduled to be completed by next February.
Demand is branching out into other areas to diversify its
business model including paid content. For example it acquired
for less than $10 million the subscription-based Creativebug, a
website dedicated to help people interested in arts and crafts.
First quarter revenue rose 17 percent to $100.6 million,
beating analysts' average expectation for $95.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Stripping out traffic
acquisition costs, revenue rose 15 percent to $95.2 million.
The company slightly narrowed its full year total revenue
forecast to a range of $436 million to $442 million from a range
of $435 million to $443 million.
The company said first quarter net income rose to $700,000
or 1 cent per share, compared with a loss of $1.8 million or 2
cents per share in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted for items including stock-based compensation,
earnings per share were 9 cents versus 7 cents in the same
period a year ago. Analysts were expecting 8 cents.