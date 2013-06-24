Demand Media acquires e-commerce marketplace for $94 million

| June 24
June 24 Demand Media, the owner of
content websites eHow, Livestrong and Cracked, said on Monday it
had acquired the e-commerce marketplace Society6 for $94 million
in cash and stock as the company diversifies its business model.
Society6 marks Demand's first real foray into e-commerce.
With a community of about 300,000 members, Society6 helps
artists sell their goods such as iPhone cases, T-shirts and
prints directly to consumers.
For example, an artist belonging to Society6 uploads an
image of a product. Once a purchase is made, Society6 gives the
order to an external manufacturer and shipper who then sends it
to the buyer. Founded four years ago in Los Angeles, Society6
reported about $15 million in revenue and $4 million in
operating income in 2012.
Also on Monday, Demand said it had revised down its
second-quarter forecast due to a reduction in search engine
referral traffic. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $100
million to $101 million compared with the previous range of $105
million to $107 million.
Demand has been a closely watched experiment on how content
is inexpensively created and distributed. Freelancers paid by
Demand write articles and produce videos to appear at the top of
Internet search results that in turn generate advertising.
Founded in 2006, Demand has became known as a source of
"quick-hit" articles and videos on subjects like summertime
dangers for pets.
The company has faced challenges over the past few years
because of its reliance on Google. The search engine giant has
been steadily making changes to its algorithm with the aim of
weeding out content it considers to be of low quality.
During the first quarter, approximately 40 percent of
Demand's total revenue was derived from advertising arrangements
with Google.
Over the past several months, Demand has been moving to vary
its revenue base to lessen its reliance on advertising - and
Google. The company, for instance, acquired Creativebug in
March, a network of artists who produce how-to videos on
crafting skills, such as knitting and making jewelry. The videos
are accessed by subscription.
"We really started looking at these models late last year,"
Rosenblatt said about subscription and e-commerce sites. "We
stuck our toe in the water with Creativebug."
Demand has launched other paid initiates including one at
eHow that matches people looking for expert advice in real-time
and a weight loss program at Livestrong.
Demand owns a registrar business that sells top level
generic Internet domain names like ".actor," and ".social."
Earlier this year it announced plans to separate that division
in a spinoff.
Shares of Demand, which closed at $8.17 on Monday, have
fallen nearly 20 percent over the past 12 months.