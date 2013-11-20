版本:
BRIEF-Demandware down 3.2 percent premarket; prices 3.3 million share offering

NEW YORK Nov 20 Demandware Inc : * Down 3.2 percent to $56 in premarket; prices 3.3 million earnings per share offering at $57 per
