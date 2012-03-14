Demandware IPO prices above expected price range

March 14 Demandware Inc, which provides cloud-based e-commerce products to businesses, priced its initial public offering of 5.5 million shares at $16 each, well above its expected price range.

The company, which raised $88 million in proceeds from the IPO, had expected to sell the shares between $12.50 and $14.50 apiece.

Shares of the company are expected to begin trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DWRE."

Underwriters to the offering included Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, William Blair, Oppenheimer, Canaccord Genuity and First Analysis Security Corp.