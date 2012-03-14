UPDATE 1-Demandware IPO prices above expected price range

* Prices IPO at $16/shr
* Raises $88 mln in proceeds
* At IPO price, company valued at about $448 mln
March 14 Demandware Inc priced its initial
public offering of 5.5 million shares at $16 each, well above
its expected price range, valuing the company at about $448
million.
The company, which raised $88 million in proceeds from the
IPO, had expected to sell the shares between $12.50 and $14.50
apiece.
Demandware is the fifth cloud computing-based software
company to join the IPO wave since December.
Since December, Jive Software Inc,
Brightcove Inc, Guidewire Software Inc and
Bazaarvoice Inc have made their stock market debuts.
All these IPOs were priced within or above their
indicated range, and have seen their stock surge since.
Cloud computing allows companies to access information on
the Internet from remote servers rather than from their own
computers in-house, which proponents claim helps cut costs.
As demand from businesses for this type of technology has
climbed, so has interest from investors hoping to tap a global
market.
According to two underwriters, Demandware closed the books
for institutional investors a day early due to strong demand for
the offering.