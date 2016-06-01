版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三

Salesforce to buy Demandware in $2.8 bln deal

June 1 Cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Demandware Inc , which provides software to design e-commerce websites, in a deal worth about $2.8 billion.

Salesforce's cash offer of $75.00 per share represents a 56.3 percent premium to Demandware's Tuesday closing. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

