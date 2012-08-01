Dutch coffee firm reports fraud, tax hits in Brazil

| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Aug 1 D.E Master Blenders 1753
, the Dutch company behind the Douwe Egberts coffee
brand, said its 2012 results will be hit by fraud, tax and
inventory issues at its Brazilian operations and that it would
have to redo past financial statements.
D.E Master Blenders, whose brands also include Senseo and
Pickwick, was spun off by U.S. group Sara Lee, now known as
Hillshire Brands, and returned to Amsterdam in a highly
publicised stock exchange listing last month. It promised to use
its well-known coffee brand to expand at home and abroad.
But on Wednesday after the market closed, the Dutch company
said it had identified adjustments in its accounts for fiscal
years 2009-2012 and that these would reduce its net result for
the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2012 by about 45 million to 55
million euros ($55.3-$67.6 million).
Roughly half of that - or 20-25 million euros - is expected
to be accounted for within operating profit, it said.
"These adjustments, which all involve the company's
Brazilian operations, are partly caused by accounting
irregularities involving uncollectible accounts receivable and
incorrect sales recognition," it said in a statement.
"In addition, the company has taken provisions on inventory
levels and made other corrections, including additional tax
provisions."
A company spokesman told Reuters that tax, fraud and
inventory issues had come to light when the management closed
the books in June.
D.E Master Blenders' shares started unofficial or "grey"
market trading in Amsterdam on June 12 at 8.000 euros, and
officially listed on the exchange on July 9. The stock opened at
9.790 euros and fell to as low as 9.621 euros on the first day
of official trading. It closed at 9.485 euros on Wednesday, up
0.7 percent.
The Dutch firm said it was investigating the accounting
irregularities and would take steps to improve internal controls
over financial reporting and governance procedures at its
Brazilian operations.
It will publish its preliminary fiscal 2012 results on Aug.
28 and said it would file its audited financial statements for
the fiscal year ended June 30, including restated historical
carve-out combined financial statements, at the end of September
2012.
"These adjustments are not expected to affect the company's
financial performance in fiscal 2013," it added.
D.E Master Blenders has 5.9 percent of the global coffee
market, the third-largest after Nestle SA, which has
22.8 percent, and Kraft Foods Inc with 12.9 percent.