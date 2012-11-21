UN Security Council condemns Congo rebel seizure of Goma

UNITED NATIONS Nov 20 The U.N. Security Council
unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday condemning the
seizure by M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo of
provincial capital Goma and asked U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon to
report on external support for the rebels.
The 15-member council "demands the immediate withdrawal of
the M23 from Goma, the cessation of any further advances by the
M23 and that its members immediately and permanently disband and
lay down their arms."
U.N. experts say Rwanda, a small but militarily capable
country that has intervened in Congo repeatedly in the past 18
years, is behind the rebellion in eastern Congo and that Uganda
has also aided M23. Rwanda and Uganda deny the accusations.