Denbury Resources to sell Bakken assets to Exxon

Sept 20 Denbury Resources Inc said it would sell its oil and gas fields in the Bakken shale in North Dakota and Montana to Exxon Mobil Corp for $1.6 billion in cash and interests in some other fields.

Denbury plans to use the proceeds to explore buying oil fields in the Gulf Coast or Rocky Mountain regions, among other things.

