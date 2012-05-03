UPDATE 1-Denbury profit beats on higher oil sales volumes

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
* Q1 EPS $0.29 vs $0.04 loss/shr year earlier
* Q1 rev $645.1 mln, up 25 pct
May 3 Oil-focused producer Denbury Resources Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher oil sales volumes, especially from its key Bakken shale assets.
U.S. crude oil prices rose 9 percent to average $103 per barrel in January-March from the year-earlier quarter.
Net profit rose to $113 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with a loss of $14 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Denbury's revenue rose 25 percent to $645.1 million.
The company continues to expect total production to average 68,625-73,625 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012.
Denbury shares closed at $19.25 on Wednesday on New York Stock Exchange.
