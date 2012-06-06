版本:
UPDATE 1-Denbury Resources raises 2012 production forecast

June 6 Denbury Resources Inc raised its production forecast for the year after closing its $360 million acquisition of an oil field in Texas.

The company said the purchase of Thompson field in Fort Bend county would add 2,000 barrels of oil per day for the rest of the year.

Denbury increased its production estimates for 2012 by 1,150 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 69,775-74,775 boe/d.

