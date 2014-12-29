Dendreon heads to auction without initial bidder

Dec 29 Bankrupt cancer vaccine maker Dendreon
Corp will move ahead with a court-supervised auction of the
company without a customary initial bidder, known as a stalking
horse, the company's attorney said on Monday.
Dendreon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November after
its vaccine fell short of expectations, leaving the company
unable to service debt taken on to ramp up manufacturing of its
key drug, Provenge.
The company had said it planned to identify a stalking horse
bidder by Monday and hold an auction on Feb. 3 for bidders who
qualify by the end of January.
A stalking horse bidder often helps draw others to an
auction of a company by setting a floor price, but they also
require the bankrupt company to commit to paying break-up and
other fees if the stalking horse is outbid.
Multiple potential bidders were interested in Dendreon, but
the company's advisers decided they did not want to tie up
millions of dollars in a break-up fee, said Ken Ziman, an
attorney for Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom who represents
Dendreon.
He said the company would disclose its decision in a
securities filing later on Monday.
While Dendreon does not have a stalking horse, it does have
a $275 million minimum bid requirement as part of a deal with
holders of its notes. If it does not receive a bid at that
price, the noteholders will convert their debt into equity of
the company when it emerges from bankruptcy.
Unless the company sells for enough to repay its $620
million in notes and other creditors, shareholders are unlikely
to receive anything from the bankruptcy.
The company said in court documents that more than 40
parties had signed nondisclosure agreements, indicating interest
in bidding on the company's assets.
If the company does not hold an auction, Dendreon will
emerge from bankruptcy under the control of noteholders. Those
investors include funds associated with Deerfield Management Co,
Aristeia Capital, Empyrean Capital Partners, Wolverine Asset
Management and Partner Fund Management.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by
Andrew Hay)