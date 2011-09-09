UPDATE 1-Dendreon stock gets boost from restructuring plan

* Stock up but analysts cautious on long-term gains
* Say demand for Provenge remains key to driving stock
* Shares up 4 percent in late-morning trading
(Updates with share rise, adds further analyst comment)
BOSTON, Sept 9 Dendreon Corp's DNDN.O stock
rose 4 percent on Friday but is unlikely to sustain long-term
gains until the sales potential of its Provenge prostate cancer
vaccine becomes clear, analysts said.
A restructuring plan announced late Thursday, which
included the ouster of its chief operating officer, was a step
in the right direction and gave the stock a boost, but
cost-cutting alone will not be enough to boost profits, the
analysts said.
"We are generally pleased with the details of Dendreon's
corporate update and restructuring," Cory Kasimov, an analyst
at JPMorgan, wrote in a research note. "Nevertheless, we expect
Dendreon to remain a 'trading stock' in the near-term. Given
the poor sentiment around the name, we suspect that the
absolute performance of Provenge will dictate the fundamental
direction of Dendreon's shares."
Uncertainty remains about the potential for Provenge after
the company surprised investors last month by withdrawing its
2011 sales forecast for the drug.
Dendreon shares rose 4 percent to $11.32 in late-morning
trading. They are down from a high of $43.96 in May.
In withdrawing its sales forecast for Provenge, the company
cited a steeper-than-expected learning curve among physicians
and concerns over whether the treatment would be reimbursed by
insurers.
The withdrawal of the forecast sparked a sell-off in which
the company lost two-thirds of its market value.
Dendreon said on Thursday that August sales of Provenge
were $22 million, a 16 percent gain over July sales, and said
it expects modest quarter-over-quarter growth.
"The sequential growth in August in Provenge sales as well
as infusing sites is encouraging," Howard Liang, an analyst at
Leerink Swann, said in a research note, "although clearly
sustainability of the sales growth trend will be key to the
stock."
Geoff Porges, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, said he does
not believe the restructuring plan will result in profitability
any sooner than he originally forecast, which is 2016. Dendreon
said it expected to generate $120 million in annual cost
savings.
"We believe the company needed to announce annual cost
savings in the range of $200 million in order for the
restructuring plan to generate significant earnings upside
versus our forecast and for the stock to look interesting at
current levels," Porges said.
The real question is whether there is enough demand for
Provenge to drive sales over the long term.
"Dendreon's inability to meet early sales expectations,
increasing competition, and a lack of visibility on how to
mobilize appropriate patients makes it impossible to have
conviction on Provenge's peak potential," Eric Schmidt, an
analyst at Cowen and Co, wrote in a research note.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; editing by John Wallace)