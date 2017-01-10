Valeant to sell Dendreon unit to China's Sanpower for $819.9 mln

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Jan 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said its affiliate will sell its Dendreon Pharmaceuticals business to China's Sanpower Group Co Ltd for $819.9 million in cash.
Valeant will use the proceeds to repay its term loan debt under its senior credit facility, the company said on Monday.
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky