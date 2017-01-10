版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 11:58 BJT

Valeant to sell Dendreon unit to China's Sanpower for $819.9 mln

Jan 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said its affiliate will sell its Dendreon Pharmaceuticals business to China's Sanpower Group Co Ltd for $819.9 million in cash.

Valeant will use the proceeds to repay its term loan debt under its senior credit facility, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐