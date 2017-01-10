Valeant to sell Dendreon unit to China's Sanpower for $819.9 mln

Jan 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said its affiliate will sell its Dendreon Pharmaceuticals business to China's Sanpower Group Co Ltd for $819.9 million in cash.

Valeant will use the proceeds to repay its term loan debt under its senior credit facility, the company said on Monday.

