Dendreon reports lower cancer vaccine sales

May 9 Biotechnology drugs maker Dendreon Corp
, which has been struggling with slow sales of its
prostate cancer vaccine Provenge, reported lower quarterly sales
of the vaccine.
The maker of cancer treatments had a first-quarter loss of
$72.0 million, or 48 cents per share, compared with a loss of
$103.9 million, or 70 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Net product revenue, reflecting Provenge sales, fell 18
percent to $67.6 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 48 cents per
share on revenue of $79.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.