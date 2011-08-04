UPDATE 1-Denison Mines falls to loss on soft uranium sales

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
TORONTO Aug 4 Denison Mines (DML.TO) reported a second-quarter loss on Thursday as uranium sales fell sharply in the aftermath of the nuclear crisis in Japan.
The uranium producer said it had a net loss of $13.7 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a year-ago profit of $16.7 million, or 5 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 2 cents a share.
Revenue fell to $16.9 million from $27.2 million.
The company produced 339,000 pounds of uranium in the quarter and 689,000 pounds of vanadium.
It sold 116,000 pounds of uranium at an average price of $65.94 a pound, compared with 417,000 pounds at an average price of $45.56 in the second quarter of 2010.
Denison said that uranium demand has decreased in the aftermath of the nuclear accident in Japan and that it has deferred sales to the second half of the year, with some 570,000 pounds available in inventory.
Vanadium sales volumes grew, while the realized price of the minor metal used as a steel additive fell. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.