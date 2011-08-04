UPDATE 1-Denison Mines falls to loss on soft uranium sales

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO Aug 4 Denison Mines (DML.TO) reported a second-quarter loss on Thursday as uranium sales fell sharply in the aftermath of the nuclear crisis in Japan.

The uranium producer said it had a net loss of $13.7 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a year-ago profit of $16.7 million, or 5 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 2 cents a share.

Revenue fell to $16.9 million from $27.2 million.

The company produced 339,000 pounds of uranium in the quarter and 689,000 pounds of vanadium.

It sold 116,000 pounds of uranium at an average price of $65.94 a pound, compared with 417,000 pounds at an average price of $45.56 in the second quarter of 2010.

Denison said that uranium demand has decreased in the aftermath of the nuclear accident in Japan and that it has deferred sales to the second half of the year, with some 570,000 pounds available in inventory.

Vanadium sales volumes grew, while the realized price of the minor metal used as a steel additive fell. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)