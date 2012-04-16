版本:
UPDATE 1-Energy Fuels to buy Denison Mine's US assets

April 16 Canada's Energy Fuels Inc said it is looking to buy the U.S. mining assets of Denison Mines Corp in an all-stock transaction valued at C$106 million.

Energy Fuels plans to issue 425 million shares as part the transaction that will see Denison shareholders end up with a 66.5 percent stake in the combined entity.

Energy Fuels CEO Steve Antony said the deal will combine the only operating uranium mill in the U.S., White Mesa, with a significant resource base and substantially increase White Mesa's available feedstock.

The two companies have also agreed to a reciprocal C$3 million break-up fee as they enter into exclusive negotiations.

Energy Fuels said its three largest shareholders -- Dundee Resources Ltd, Pinetree Capital Ltd and Mega Uranium Ltd -- who together own about 22.7 percent of its shares, have indicated their willingness to support the deal.

Energy Fuels also expects to seek shareholder approval to implement a 10-for-1 reverse stock split.

Energy Fuels shares closed at 25 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

