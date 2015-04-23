Blackstone-backed Denjoy Capital to shut hedge fund - document

LONDON, April 23 Denjoy Capital Partners, a London-based hedge fund backed by Blackstone Group, one of the industry's most powerful investors, is closing its European long-short equity hedge fund, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.

The Denjoy Integral Fund was launched by Frederic Denjoy, a former Brevan Howard Asset Management partner, with seed money from Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, in 2011 and last reported assets of $190 million, another investor letter showed.

The fund returned 13.9 percent since launch through the end of February this year, the document showed, but lost 7.6 percent in 2014.

Denjoy declined to comment for the story. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Simon Jessop)