New Basel rules could force Danish banks to raise $20 bln -lobby groups

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) -
* Danish banks and mortgage credit institutions will have to
raise around 130 billion Danish crowns ($19.7 billion) in
additional capital if the proposed Basel IV requirements are
introduced in their current form, three lobby groups said in a
joint statement
* "That would have far-reaching consequences for both the
financial sector and the Danish society," The Danish Bankers
Association, The Association of Danish Mortgage Banks and The
Danish Mortgage Banks' Federation added
* The lobby groups do not support the Basel Committee's
proposal for the construction of capital floors for banks as
they believe it would distort the banks' risk policy
* "The proposal from Basel will cost jobs and growth across
Europe," Ane Arnth Jensen, chief executive of The Association of
Danish Mortgage Banks, said($1 = 6.6066 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)