REFILE-UPDATE 1-Denmark's banks could face higher capital requirements outside EU bank union

By Teis Jensen and Erik Matzen
COPENHAGEN Dec 10 Denmark's largest commercial
banks would need to meet higher capital requirements should the
Scandinavian country, which is not in the euro zone, choose not
to join the Europe's banking union, the Danish central bank said
on Wednesday.
The central bank said outside the banking union, Denmark
could be compared with other countries with large financial
sectors that are also not part of the union, such as Britain,
Sweden, Norway and Switzerland. Banks in these countries have
higher capital requirements than Denmark.
Central bank governor Lars Rohde told Reuters on it was not
possible at the moment to quantify the price for Denmark and its
financial sector of opting out.
"It would to a large degree depend on how foreign countries
would perceive us, and our regulations and legal set-up, our
Financial Services Authority and its reactions, and how we use
the tools for crisis-handling compared to the rest of Europe."
The central bank has already recommended that Denmark join
the banking union, which was launched in November with the
European Central Bank taking charge of bank supervision from
Helsinki to Lisbon.
The aim is to restore confidence in the euro zone's banks
after the financial crisis and help to revive lending to
businesses and households, especially in southern Europe.
Rohde said if Denmark waited to join, it might become harder
to convince other countries in the union to set up special rules
for the Danish mortgage-backed bond market, a key part of its
financial sector and the second largest such market in Europe.
"We have an open window right now, before the concrete
hardens," he said.
Rohde said international investors would have some
"information costs" when dealing with a regime that is outside
the EU banking union.
"It could cost us much effort and lot of money," he said.
The Danish government has said that there are still some
questions to be answered before a decision can be
made.
Danske Bank is Denmark's largest financial
institution. Together with Nordea Bank Denmark, Jyske
Bank, Sydbank, Nykredit and DLR
Kredit, it is designated a systemically important
financial institution.
In October's European-wide "stress tests", Denmark's four
largest banks passed by a large margin.
