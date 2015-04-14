As Danish bond market dries up, investors look for more liquid assets

| COPENHAGEN, April 14
($99 billion) government bond market has been hammered by the
central bank's January decision to halt government bond
issuance, and analysts say investors are looking to park their
money in other assets.
Denmark stopped selling new bonds to investors in January in
a bid to reduce demand for the crown, which remained strong even
after the central bank cut its deposit rate deep into negative
territory. But the move risks slowly killing off the market and
driving investors away.
The turnover of government bonds on the Copenhagen stock
exchange dropped 46 percent in February from the previous month,
and even that may be an understatement as traders are not
obliged to report all trades to the exchange.
"The liquidity has been reduced a lot and in the long term,
the market cannot live with that," Chief Analyst Anders Aalund
from Nordea Markets said.
Speculators had been pouring money in to Danish assets,
betting Denmark would drop its three-decade-old currency peg and
let the crown rise, after the Swiss National Bank scrapped its
cap on the franc against the euro on Jan. 15 and the European
Central Bank announced a 1 trillion euro stimulus programme.
But they now seem to have given up on those bets and instead
are moving their money out of the bond market.
"We are using government bonds denominated in euros and
Danish mortgage-backed bonds more nowadays," said Poul Kobberup,
head of fixed income at PFA Asset Management.
The bid-offer spread has widened considerably, making it
more costly for investors to move around in the Danish
government bond market, portfolio manager Anders Isager from
asset manager BankInvest said.
"When bid-offer spread widens from around 1 basis point or 5
cents to 10 to 15 basis points or 50 to 85 cents for the
five-year government bond, we then don't want to buy or sell a
lot in that paper," Isager said.
The central bank said in December that it aimed to issue
domestic bonds in 2015 worth 75 billion Danish crowns. But it
also said the government had sufficient cash on hand to cover
any deficit this year.
Suspending government bond issuance reduces demand for the
crown, but it also forces down yields on existing debt, making
Danish assets less attractive all round.
"Liquidity is still lower than before the suspension and
work is ongoing to support liquidity in the government
securities market," central bank spokesman Karsten Biltoft said.
He declined to comment on what kind of support is being
considered, however, or on when the Danish National bank will
return to biweekly auctions of government bonds.
The bank wrote in a report in 2013 that: "A well-functioning
and liquid government debt market is important as it contributes
to lower costs and lower refinancing risk for the central
government."
It also said high liquidity supports an efficient financial
system.
Analysts are wondering when it will come back to that line
of thinking.
($1 = 7.0834 Danish crowns)
