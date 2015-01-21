RPT-Denmark vows to keep currency peg, likely to cut rates on Thursday

(Repeats Tuesday item)
* Even eurosceptic party supports currency peg
* Denmark likely to cut rates if ECB starts quantitative
easing
* Central bank might ease straitjacket on crown trading
bands
By Sabina Zawadzki and Erik Matzen
COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 Denmark's political and
central banking establishment is uniting in a campaign to kill
speculation that the country might follow Switzerland in
scrapping a currency link to the euro.
With markets expecting upward pressure on the Danish crown
to persist, most analysts predict an interest rate cut as soon
as Thursday - which would be the second this week - if the
European Central Bank moves to stimulate the euro zone economy.
But some also believe the Danish National Bank may
eventually have to loosen the straitjacket in which it holds the
crown against the common currency, while keeping within trading
bands agreed with the European Union.
The Swiss franc has leapt almost 20 percent against the euro
since last week when the Swiss National Bank out of the blue
ended a three-year-old policy of capping its currency.
But in Copenhagen, politicians and officials alike are keen
to get the message over that Denmark will not be ending its much
older currency link.
"The fixed rate currency policy has now been in force since
1982 and in that period it has served the Danish economy so
well," Economy Minister Morten Ostergaard told Reuters.
"The government will continue to stick to its present
currency peg to the euro and the Danish central bank has all our
support in carrying this out."
Denmark is the sole remaining member of the ERM2 European
exchange rate mechanism, in which a number of EU countries once
kept their currencies within bands against the euro. The others,
ranging from Cyprus and Malta to Slovenia and Lithuania, all
subsequently left when they adopted the common currency.
However, Denmark will not be following them as it opted out
of adopting the euro in 1992.
Under ERM2, the Danish and European Central Banks are
obliged to keep the crown in a corridor of 2.25 percent either
side of a central parity exchange rate. In practice, the Danish
National Bank has traditionally kept it in a much tighter range
of plus or minus 0.5 percent from the parity rate of 7.46038
crowns to the euro.
NOTHING HAS CHANGED
The Danish National Bank insists nothing has changed. "The
policy remains the way it has been - namely that we maintain it
close to central parity," the bank's director of communications
Karsten Biltoft said on Tuesday. "We have the tools to react at
any given moment."
Backing for the policy, held in one form or another since
the crown was pegged to the German mark more than three decades
ago, also comes from across the political spectrum.
Even the eurosceptic Danish People's Party said it saw no
reason for any change. "We recommend the Danish National Bank
carries on in its effort to keep the Danish currency rate near
the central rate of the euro," lawmaker René Christensen told
Reuters.
The policy is born of necessity as the economy of Denmark, a
small country of 5.5 million people, is tightly integrated with
the EU. Just under two thirds of trade is with the bloc.
Denmark's currency relationship with the euro zone is much
closer than Switzerland's. "The Danish crown, unlike the Swiss
franc, is a euro in disguise," said Francesco Papadia, the
former head of the ECB's financial market operations. "The
decades-long peg first to the D-mark and then the euro makes it
unlikely grounds to speculate against it."
Nevertheless, the currency has been straining at the
stronger end of the band since September, when the central bank
began intervening by selling crowns. It is seen as a relative
safe haven and while Danish interest rate policy has been in
step with the ECB, actual rates were a touch higher until
Monday's cut to -0.2 percent, the ECB's level.
Now traders caught out by the complete shock of last
Thursday's Swiss move don't want to repeat the experience should
Denmark follow suit, giving more reason to buy the crown.
MORE BANDWIDTH
Some economists believe Denmark might impose its currency
policy less zealously.
"If there is a very massive speculative pressure to make the
crown stronger, it cannot be ruled out that the Danish central
bank will have to accept that the Danish crown will strengthen
more than what it has tried to keep it under for the last many
years," said Handelsbanken chief economist Jes Asmussen said.
"But it is very hard for me to see how the central bank
could be pressured to a degree where it would have to let the
crown go out of the 2.25 percent range allowed in the ERM2
agreement."
So far, only the Danish National Bank has been selling
crowns to keep the currency down. But if the official ERM2 bands
were breached, the ECB would be drawn into the battle.
Most analysts have said the National Bank is likely to cut
rates again on Thursday should the ECB then announce a widely
anticipated quantitative easing package, which could lead to the
euro weakening.
A cut of 0.10 percentage points, as a few analysts expect,
would bring Denmark's main policy rate to -0.30 percent from
-0.20 now, following Monday's cut. That would
bring the rate below that of the euro zone.
"If investors are forced out of euro assets because they are
unable or unwilling to accept a very low or negative yield, then
they are unlikely to move to another negative-yielding
currency," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.
($1 = 6.4196 Danish crowns)
