UPDATE 1-Denmark ready for lower rates, interventions to defend peg amid Brexit fears -c.bank

(Recasts, adds details, background)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, June 15 Denmark is ready to cut
interest rates further into negative territory and make
unlimited interventions in the currency market if needed to
defend the crown's peg to the euro, the head of its central bank
said on Wednesday.
Uncertainty over how Britain's referendum on June 23 on
whether to stay in the European Union will play out has prompted
investors to buy Danish crowns, seen as a safe haven.
That has helped strengthen the currency to the upper end of
the tight band to the euro the central bank has kept it within.
The central bank intervened in the currency market in May
for the first time in three months, buying foreign reserves and
selling its own currency, which helped ease pressure on the
crown towards the end of the month.
The Nationalbank is ready for unlimited intervention and to
let its reserve of foreign exchange "sky rocket", central bank
governor Lars Rohde told a press meeting on Wednesday.
He said the bank could also cut interest rates further, a
stronger tool used less often than foreign exchange intervention
to weaken the crown. In January the bank raised its certificate
of deposit rate to minus 0.65 percent from minus 0.75 percent.
"We did not (reach) the lowest possible rate last year, so
there is the possibility to go further into negative territory
if needed," Rohde said.
Last year, speculators poured money into the AAA-rated
country's currency, betting Denmark would drop the
three-decade-old currency peg and let the crown rise, after the
Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc against the
euro.
At 1108 GMT, the crown was trading at 7.4357 per euro
.
Under the ERM2 Exchange Rate Mechanism, the crown must stay
within 2.25 percent of a rate of 7.46038 per euro. In reality
the central bank has kept to a much tighter range of plus/minus
0.50 percent.
(Additional reporting by Erik Matzen and Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen,; editing by John Stonestreet)