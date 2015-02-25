Speculators rethinking chance of Denmark ending crown peg -analysts

COPENHAGEN Feb 25 Speculators seem to be rethinking the chances of Denmark abandoning the crown currency's peg to the euro, analysts said on Wednesday, after an adviser to the government suggested the country might even use capital controls to defend it.

Hans Jorgen Whitta-Jacobsen, head of Denmark's Economic Council, told Reuters on Friday that the central bank would go to extremes to defend the peg.

The crown slid the most versus the euro since 1999 after his comments, which countered speculation Denmark could be next to change its currency policy following the Swiss National Bank's surprise move to scrap its cap on the franc.

Analysts had been keen to see Tuesday's Danish central bank data to help gauge whether the bank intervened on Friday to weaken the crown. The daily numbers reflect central bank activity from two business days earlier.

The data showed 369.1 billion crowns were deposited at the central bank on Tuesday, down from 370.5 billion crowns the day before.

It was the first currency outflow since Jan. 15, when the SNB scrapped its cap on the franc, and went against a trend of steadily increasing deposits, suggesting the central bank had no role in Friday's tumble in the crown's exchange rate.

"It shows international investors are getting cold feet," chief analyst Tore Stramer from Nykredit said.

Analysts use the daily data on commercial banks' loans and deposits with the central bank to calculate the scale of any intervention by judging whether liquidity in the money market has increased or decreased.

The calculation is not a straight one as the number is impacted by government deposits and withdrawals with the central bank relating to activities such as gathering axes or paying welfare.

"It is too early to say the currency war is now over. We need more data to back that up," Stramer said.

Stramer cited Whitta-Jacobsen's comments as one reason for the fall in the crown on Friday.

"It made a big impression on international investors who didn't know that in extreme cases such tools were available," Stramer said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki/Hugh Lawson)