REFILE-Denmark to recommend purchase of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

COPENHAGEN May 12 The Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said on Thursday that his government recommended purchasing F-35 stealth fighters built by U.S. company Lockheed Martin Corp.

The government expects spending about 20 billion Danish crowns ($3.07 billion) on the purchase, he said.

Reuters had reported on Wednesday that Denmark's government would recommend the purchase of at least 27 F-35 stealth fighters.

($1 = 6.5217 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard. Editing by Jane Merriman)