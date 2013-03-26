版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 23:05 BJT

Denmark to replace fleet of 30 fighter jets

COPENHAGEN, March 26 Denmark's defence ministry said it planned to buy new fighter jets to replace a fleet of 30 operational F-16s.

The ministry said it was considering Saab's Gripen fighter, Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the Eurofighter Typhoon developed by BAE, Finmeccanica and EADS.

It will decide on the type and number of jets to order before the end of June 2015, the ministry said in an email. It declined to comment on the expected cost.

Denmark, together with Britain, Australia, Canada, Turkey, Italy, Norway, and the Netherlands, is helping fund the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐