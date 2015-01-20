Danish central bank has full support of government, no change to peg

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
COPENHAGEN Jan 20 The Danish central bank has the full support of the government in keeping the crown currency pegged in a narrow band to the euro and the policy will be maintained, Economy Minister Morten Ostergaard told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The government will continue to stick to its present currency peg to the euro and the Danish central bank has all our support in carrying this out," Ostergaard said, adding the policy introduced in 1982 has "served the Danish economy well". (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle