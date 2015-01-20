Danish central bank has full support of government, no change to peg

COPENHAGEN Jan 20 The Danish central bank has the full support of the government in keeping the crown currency pegged in a narrow band to the euro and the policy will be maintained, Economy Minister Morten Ostergaard told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The government will continue to stick to its present currency peg to the euro and the Danish central bank has all our support in carrying this out," Ostergaard said, adding the policy introduced in 1982 has "served the Danish economy well". (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)