Danish mortgage-backed bond rates stay positive as crown weakens

| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Feb 23 Interest rates on Danish
adjustable-rate mortgage bonds remained unexpectedly positive on
the first day of refinancing auctions on Monday, after a
surprise weakening in the crown, lenders said.
"Flex-loans" have provided low interest rates for homeowners
since their introduction in 1996 due to investor appetite at the
quarterly refinancing auctions. Denmark's mortgage-backed bond
market is the largest in Europe behind Germany's.
The central bank slashing its deposit rate to -0.75 percent
to try to keep the crown tightly pegged to the euro, led some to
think banks would be paying borrowers for their mortgages.
Nordea said the auction indicated an interest rate
of 0.15 percent on one-year flex-loans refinanced on April 1,
compared with the -0.1 to -0.2 percent it had expected.
The Danish crown weakened after the head of Denmark's
Economic Council, Hans Jorgen Whitta-Jacobsen, said on Friday he
thought the central bank would go to extreme measures to defend
the crown's peg, including restricting free capital movement.
Whitta-Jacobsen told Reuters in an interview he thought
those measures could include restricting free capital movement
but that he did not expect the central bank would need to resort
to such extremes.
His remarks sent the currency to eight-month lows and
Greece's bailout deal at the weekend boosted the euro, adding to
pressure on the crown and lifting yields in Danish bond markets.
"We believe we'll see rates at the auctions at the current
level for the coming days. There's a higher risk we'll see
higher interest rates rather than lower," Nordea's chief analyst
Lise Bergmann said.
Nordea analysts say interest rates will be 0.2 percent on
the three-year adjustable-rate bonds and 0.5 percent on the
five-year bonds.
Danske Bank also said interest rates had been
higher than it had expected at the auctions.
The central bank spent more than 100 billion Danish crowns
($15 billion) intervening last month to keep the currency peg,
cutting rates four times in four weeks and suspending government
bond issuance.
