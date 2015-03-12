UPDATE 1-Vowing whatever it takes, Denmark says rates not at lower limit

(Adds quotes, details)
By Anirban Nag and Marc Jones
LONDON, March 12 Denmark's central bank governor
said on Thursday that Danish policymakers are yet to find a
"lower bound" for interest rates, and he vowed to do whatever it
takes to defend the country's three-decade old currency peg.
Governor Lars Rohde told a event held by the Official
Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum that the Danish crown
was not "undervalued", having upped the ante in the past few
months to ward off upward pressure on the currency. The crown's
value rose as the euro, to which it is pegged, began to slump.
"There is a lower bound for interest rates, but we haven't
found it yet," Rohde said at the conference held by OMFIF, an
independent research group. He said that rates could go very low
if it was just for a short time but could not remain there for a
lengthy period.
Last month, the Danish central bank cut its benchmark rate
to -0.75 percent, bringing it in line with Switzerland's, the
lowest in the world.
It undertook a series of rate cuts in January and early
February to stave off upward pressure on the crown, which hit
highs of 7.43 crowns to the euro in mid-January.
That rise in the crown came after the Swiss central bank
unexpectedly removed its cap on the value of the franc against
the euro, prompting speculation that Denmark would follow suit.
Denmark is a member of the European Union member but does
not use the euro. However, it keeps the crown within a 1 percent
range around a central parity rate of 7.46038 crowns per euro,
although under ERM-II exchange rate rules it is allowed a wider
4.5 percent band.
Rohde also borrowed European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi's famous words, saying that Denmark was ready to do
"whatever it takes" to defend the peg.
The central bank has been selling crowns in the foreign
exchange market to help weaken the currency, which has been
straining against the upper end of its range to the euro. By
buying foreign currency, it has boosted reserves by 65 percent
since the start of the year.
Denmark's foreign exchange reserves grew to an all-time high
after the central bank spent $25 billion in February to defend
the peg to the euro.
Its reserves are now at 40 percent of the country's annual
economic output. Switzerland's were at 80 percent when it
abandoned its cap on the franc.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Marc Jones; Editing by Larry
King)