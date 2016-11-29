UPDATE 1-TDC loses major contract with Novo Nordisk to Telenor

(Adds TDC comments, details)
COPENHAGEN Nov 29 Danish telecoms group TDC
has lost a major contract in Denmark after one of the
country's biggest employers, Novo Nordisk, said it
chose Norway's Telenor as its telecoms supplier.
Novo Nordisk will transfer all its around 18,000 employees
in Denmark who have a company paid internet connection or mobile
phone to Telenor from TDC before the year-end, a spokeswoman
said.
Telenor said it had won a bidding round by Novo Nordisk,
without saying when it had taken place, but had no further
comment.
TDC did not elaborate on its continued dealings with Novo
Nordisk, but confirmed it had lost the round.
"We chose not to bid because it was too low and we have a
general position that quality costs money," a spokeswoman told
Reuters.
TDC Group, whose revenue saw a 2.3 percent decline compared
to last year in November's earnings report, is considered a
potential take over target by equity funds as the company faces
tough competition in the Danish mobile and broadband market.
Shares in TDC ended up 0.22 percent at 35.80 Danish crowns
at 1600 GMT.
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Additional reporting by Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen.; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)