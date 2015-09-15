Danish taxi drivers to protest against ride-hailing service Uber

COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 Around 300 Danish taxi drivers are expected to protest against the ride-hailing service of Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday, adding to the barrage of criticism facing the U.S. company from India and Brazil to New York city.

Lobby group Taxi Drivers in Denmark said on Tuesday it was protesting against the lack of action taken against Uber drivers following its allegations that they do not pay taxes and do not have the necessary insurance.

It said it has reported 200 drivers to the police since January but so far none had been convicted.

Uber has faced a storm of criticism from licensed taxi drivers across the world, arguing it poses unfair competition. In some instances, Uber has faced court injunctions and cars have been seized by authorities.

Denmark's Transport and Construction Agency reported Uber to the police in January, saying it violated Danish taxi regulations. The public prosecutor is evaluating a police investigation to see whether a case can be taken to court.

Uber said it was not running a taxi business in Denmark but a ride-sharing service.

"Uber partners are not employees but independent drivers who are responsible for their own tax affairs," General Manager Mathias Thomsen from Uber Denmark wrote in an email.

Uber Technologies Inc closed a round of funding in July that valued the company at nearly $51 billion. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)