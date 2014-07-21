Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing bid for Danish warplane order

BRIEF-Hub International buys assets of City Insurance Services
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
COPENHAGEN, July 21 Lockheed Martin Corp , Airbus and Boeing Co have all submitted binding documents in a tender to supply Denmark with up to 30 fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday.
Saab did not bid in the tender, the ministry said. Submitting binding information to the government is a step in the process of trying to win the tender.
Danish politicians are expected to begin discussions on who should win the tender in mid-2015. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei