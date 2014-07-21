版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 21:23 BJT

Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing bid for Danish warplane order

COPENHAGEN, July 21 Lockheed Martin Corp , Airbus and Boeing Co have all submitted binding documents in a tender to supply Denmark with up to 30 fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Saab did not bid in the tender, the ministry said. Submitting binding information to the government is a step in the process of trying to win the tender.

Danish politicians are expected to begin discussions on who should win the tender in mid-2015. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐