Sweden's Vattenfall wins another Danish wind farm project

| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Swedish utility Vattenfall
has won a tender to build Denmark's biggest offshore
wind farm, but still faces the potential cancellation of a
separate wind project in the country, the Danish energy ministry
said on Wednesday.
Vattenfall won the 600 megawatt Kriegers Flak wind farm
tender with a bid of 49.9 euros per megawatt hour, following its
victory in September for a 350 megawatt near-shore wind farm off
the western coast of Denmark.
Denmark's minority government, however, said in September it
intended to cancel the near-shore project because the cost of
renewable energy subsidies have soared due to low power market
prices.
Offshore wind power is among the most expensive kind of
energy and needs government subsidies, although recent bids from
industry leaders suggest it may soon be able to compete with
other sources of energy.
Vattenfall's bid for Kriegers Flak was almost 60 percent
below a limit agreed by a coalition of political parties in
2012.
"And our winning bid for the near-shore was also
considerably below the price limit," country manager, Ole
Nielsen, said in a statement.
"This means, that Denmark can realize two wind farm projects
... for the price of one," he said, adding he remained confident
the Danish parliament would back both projects.
Energy Minister Lars Lilleholt said the Kriegers Flak
project had a number of advantages, but was adamant about
cancelling the near-shore project, even though a majority in
parliament is in favour of it.
"State aid for Kriegers Flak is far less than expected in
the Energy Agreement, in sharp contrast to near-shore wind
turbines," he said.
Lilleholt told Reuters an agreement on a new government
subsidy scheme, and a decision on the near-shore project, could
be reached in negotiations during the weekend.
Vattenfall expects to invest around 1.3 billion euros in the
Kriegers Flak project, which had DONG Energy, E.ON
and Statoil as prequalified bidders.
Located south of Sweden in the Baltic Sea, Kriegers Flak
will provide enough energy to power a fifth of Danish homes,
Vattenfall said in a statement.
