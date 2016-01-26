Italy's De Nora to list up to 45 pct in Milan IPO -CFO

MILAN Jan 26 Italian electrochemical technology
provider De Nora is looking to list up to 45 percent of its
capital in an initial public offering before summer, its CFO
told Reuters.
The company has lined up UBS, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit as
global coordinators to lead its listing on the Milan Stock
Exchange.
"The market float will be fairly substantial, at around
35-45 percent," Matteo Lodrini said.
De Nora designs and produces metal-coated titanium
electrodes, coatings and technologies used in such things as
circuit boards for smartphones and mobile telephones.
It is unclear what sort of welcome investors will give stock
market debuts in the coming months, as a combination of factors,
including falling oil prices, have meant a poor start to the
year for European and global stock markets.
De Nora CEO Paolo Dellachà told Reuters in October that the
company was considering an IPO and would close 2015 with
pro-forma revenue "just below 500 million euros".
