Two Denso Corp executives to plead guilty to price fixing - U.S.

WASHINGTON May 21 Two executives at auto parts maker Denso Corp have agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices and have agreed to cooperate with an ongoing criminal investigation, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The executives, Yuji Suzuki and Hiroshi Watanabe, both Japanese nationals, agreed to serve time in U.S. prison and pay a criminal fine, the department said in a news release.

Denso itself agreed to plead guilty in the conspiracy and pay a $78 million fine in January 2012.
