版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 03:08 BJT

BRIEF-Dentsply enters deal to buy assets of Triodent

Nov 22 DENTSPLY International Inc : * DENTSPLY International Inc announces two acquisitions * Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. * Says completed one acquisition and has signed an agreement and expects to

close a second in the near future * Says completed the acquisition of QAHR, a direct dental selling organization * Also announced it entered into deal to acquire some assets of Triodent * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐