Man charged by Canadian police after United flight diverted to Vancouver

Jan 11 A 54-year-old U.S. man who was on board a United flight that had to be diverted to Vancouver on Saturday en route to Denver from Anchorage Alaska, has been charged with uttering threats and mischief to property, Canadian police said on Monday.

Nicholas Michael Aliksyuk, a resident of Duluth, Minnesota, was charged by police in Richmond, British Columbia. He has been remanded in custody and remains in Canada. Police gave no further details.

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)