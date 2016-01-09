Alaska-to-Denver flight diverted to Vancouver, suspect arrested -authorities

Jan 9 A United flight en route to Denver from
Anchorage, Alaska, was diverted on Saturday to Vancouver where a
suspect was arrested due to "security concerns," authorities
said.
United Air Lines Flight 1104 landed safely at about 4:30
a.m. local time in the western Canadian city, where it was met
by law enforcement authorities, the airline said. There were 131
passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Richmond, British
Columbia, said on Twitter that a suspect was taken into custody
and operations at Vancouver International Airport were not
affected by the incident.
Police said no other information was immediately available.
CNN reported that a "threatening message" was found on the
aircraft.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Amran Abocar in
Toronto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)