Macy's says to shut 100 stores

Aug 11 Macy's Inc reported a
smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable store sales
and said it would shut 100 stores, with most of them in early
2017.
The company also said it was in talks to sell the Macy's
Men's Store on Union Square in San Francisco for redevelopment.
Sales in stores open at least a year, including sales in
departments licensed to third parties, fell 2 percent, smaller
than the 4.6 percent expected by analysts polled by research
firm Consensus Metrix.
The net income attributable to the company's shareholders
fell to $11 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter
ended July 30, from $217 million, or 64 cents per share, a year
earlier.
