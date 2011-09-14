UPDATE 1-Key US education department official to leave

| Sept 14
Sept 14 James Kvaal, a key U.S. Department of
Education official responsible for propagating rules against the
for-profit education industry, is leaving to join president
Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign.
Kvaal is currently the deputy undersecretary of
post-secondary education at the department, and will quit this
month to become a policy director for the re-election campaign,
department spokeswoman Sara Gast told Reuters.
Kvaal took over that position from Robert Shireman in June
2010 and has since been the main official behind the
department's efforts to rein in the for-profit education
industry.
Over the past one year, the department issued several new
rules for a sector that has come under criticism for low
graduation rates and leaving students with unwieldy debt.
Companies such as Apollo Group and Corinthian
Colleges , which run a chain of for-profit colleges,
have made changes to comply with the rules and are seeing a
sharp decline in enrollments.
The department has threatened to cut off federal aid to the
colleges if they do not comply with the rules.
Wunderlich Securities analyst Trace Urdan said Kvaal's
resignation was a marginal positive given that he was a driver
of initiatives to rein in the sector.
Although the rules were framed by Shireman, who was known
for his vocal stance against the sector, Kvaal was a significant
player in implementing them.
Shireman's departure last year prompted a rally among the
education stocks.
The S&P 1500 education services sub-industry index
was up 2.67 percent on Wednesday. It has fallen 38
percent in the last two years.
