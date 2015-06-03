Justice Dept expands probe of scope makers linked to superbug outbreak

June 3 The U.S. Department of Justice has
subpoenaed two more manufacturers of medical scopes linked to
deadly so-called superbug outbreaks in recent weeks, USA Today
reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the
investigation.
Last week, reports revealed one duodenoscope manufacturer,
Olympus Corp, was being investigated by the federal
agency, but the broader reach of the investigation, including
subpoenas to other makers including Fujifilm Holdings Corp
and Pentax Medical, a unit of Ricoh, has not
been reported previously, the newspaper said.
Reuters was not able to immediately reach Olympus, Fujifilm
and Pentax for comment.
The complex design of these devices - flexible tubes that
are threaded through the mouth, throat and stomach to drain
fluids from blocked pancreatic and biliary ducts - is associated
with a risk of multidrug-resistant infections even when cleaning
instructions are followed correctly.
Duodenoscopes have been associated with episodic infections
for more than a decade, but those infections could often be
treated with antibiotics. However, the rising tide of
antibiotic-resistant bacteria or superbugs, are making these
infections more dangerous and difficult to treat.
Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, which suffered one of
the largest and deadliest outbreaks of superbug infections
linked with contaminated scopes, has also been subpoenaed, said
Rando Wick, a lawyer representing the hospital.
The Justice Department has asked for "thousands of
documents" related to healthcare offenses as defined in federal
criminal statutes, he told Reuters.
In recent months, Virginia Mason Medical and others have
sued Olympus in connection with bacterial outbreaks associated
with its duodenoscopes.
The subpoena pertains to the medical center's communication
with Olympus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and
local government authorities, Wick added.
