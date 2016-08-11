UPDATE 2-Kohl's quarterly profit beats estimates; shares rise

(Adds details, updates shares)
Aug 11 Kohl's Corp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by better
inventory management and warm weather that boosted sales of
summer clothes and accessories.
The department store chain's shares rose 9 percent to $41.50
in premarket trading on Thursday. Shares of rival Macy's Inc
, which also reports quarterly results on Thursday, were up
4.4 percent.
Shares of department store operators, which are struggling
with stiff competition from online and off-price retailers, have
been under pressure in the past year.
The upbeat results follow a disastrous first quarter, when
Kohl's sales fell for the first time in six quarters.
The store chain, which largely caters to low- to
middle-income customers, has been cutting costs by closing
underperforming stores this year. It is also focusing on
inventory reduction and speeding up lead times for getting
merchandise to stores.
The warm weather in the quarter also helped, boosting
traffic in malls and helping department stores clear inventory
from the previous quarter.
The company said on Thursday its inventory management
initiatives helped boost gross margins to 39.5 percent from 38.9
percent in the second quarter ended July 30.
Kohl's ended the quarter with significantly lower inventory
per store compared with last year.
Sales at Kohl's stores open at least a year fell 1.8
percent, down for the second straight quarter. Analysts polled
by research firm Consensus Metrix had on average forecast a 1.7
percent drop.
Kohl's net income rose 7.7 percent to $140 million, or 77
cents per share, in the quarter, from $130 million, or 66 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.22 per share.
Net sales fell 2 percent to $4.18 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.03 per share
and revenue of $4.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said it now expects adjusted earnings of
3.80-$4.00 per share for the year ending January 2017, down from
its previous forecast of $4.05 to $4.25.
