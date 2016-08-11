版本:
Kohl's quarterly sales beat estimates

Aug 11 Kohl's Corp reported quarterly sales above analysts' estimates as warm weather in the quarter boosted demand for summer clothes and accessories.

The company's shares rose 5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The department store chain's net income rose to $140 million, or 77 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $130 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 2 percent to $4.18 billion, but beat the average analyst estimate of $4.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

