Macy's quarterly sales fall 4.2 pct

Nov 10 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a 4.2 percent fall in third-quarter sales, and said it had formed a partnership with asset manager Brookfield Asset Management to enhance the value of its real estate.

Net income attributable to Macy's fell to $17 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $118 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding non-cash retirement plan settlement charges of $62 million, or 12 cents per share, Macy's earned 17 cents per share.

Net sales fell to $5.63 billion from $5.87 billion.

Macy's same-store sales on an owned plus licensed basis fell 2.7 percent in the quarter, less than the 3.4 percent fall analysts on average had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.