UPDATE 1-Depomed buys pain drug rights from Xanodyne

BRIEF-PNM Resources says 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed
* Pnm resources inc - 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal for $25.9 mln
* Depomed sees immediate positive impact on its financials
June 21 Depomed said it acquired all rights to Zipsor, a pain drug, from privately owned Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals Inc for $25.9 million in cash.
The deal, which expands the specialty pharmaceutical company's portfolio of pain products, will have an immediate positive impact on its financials, the company said in a statement.
The deal also includes potential milestone payments to Xanodyne based on sales of Zipsor and assumption of certain liabilities.
Zipsor, an oral dose of diclofenac, had net sales of about $19 million for the year ended May 31.
Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company closed at $5.14 Thursday on Nasdaq.
* Pnm resources inc - 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TD Bank Group announces intention to repurchase for cancellation up to 15 million of its common shares
* Easterly government properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results