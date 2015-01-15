版本:
BRIEF-Depomed to buy U.S. rights to Nucynta from Janssen for $1.05 bln

Jan 15 Depomed Inc

* Entered into agreement to acquire u.s. Rights to Nucynta franchise from Janssen Pharma for $1.05 billion

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Depomed's board of directors

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive, significantly increase depomed's product revenue, adjusted earnings per share for 2015, 2016

* Intends to re-launch Nucynta and Nucynta ER with a focus on dual mechanism of action

* At signing, co placed $500 million into escrow account which will be released to Janssen upon closing

* Expects to raise remaining capital to complete deal through combination of debt, equity, equity-linked financing prior to closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
