BRIEF-Depomed to buy U.S. rights to Nucynta from Janssen for $1.05 bln

ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
Jan 15 Depomed Inc
* Entered into agreement to acquire u.s. Rights to Nucynta franchise from Janssen Pharma for $1.05 billion
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Depomed's board of directors
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive, significantly increase depomed's product revenue, adjusted earnings per share for 2015, 2016
* Intends to re-launch Nucynta and Nucynta ER with a focus on dual mechanism of action
* At signing, co placed $500 million into escrow account which will be released to Janssen upon closing
* Expects to raise remaining capital to complete deal through combination of debt, equity, equity-linked financing prior to closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth likely rebounded in April and wages increased, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.