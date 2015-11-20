UPDATE 1-Horizon Pharma withdraws offer for Depomed after court ruling

(Adds Depomed's comment)
Nov 19 Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc
said it has withdrawn its offer to acquire Depomed Inc
following a court ruling that granted Depomed's motion for
preliminary injunctive relief on Horizon's alleged used of
confidential information.
"While we strongly disagree with the court's ruling, we are
withdrawing our offer to acquire Depomed," Horizon's chief
executive, Timothy Walbert, said in a statement.
Judge Peter Kirwan of Superior Court of California for the
County of Santa Clara made the ruling on Thursday. Kirwan did
not grant the injunctive relief that Horizon had sought
regarding the legality of Depomed's poison pill, Horizon said.
Horizon said the ruling will not affect its 2016 guidance or
long-range plan or expectations.
Horizon Pharma first approached Depomed in May and went
hostile with its offer in July after being rejected. Depomed
adopted a poison pill to stave off the bid.
"...we strongly believe we have successfully executed our
acquisition and commercialization strategy, and Depomed has a
bright future as an independent company", Depomed said in a
statement late Thursday.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru;
Editing by Leslie Adler and Anupama Dwivedi)